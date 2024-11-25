The Las Vegas Raiders are navigating with a depleted quarterback room. Both Aidan O'Connell and more recently, Gardner Minshew II after the Sunday Denver Broncos loss, have taken their bumps and bruises.

O'Connell, though, can potentially still finish out the year. He took a first big practice step on Monday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The O'Connell news comes in the wake of Minshew leaving the Broncos contest. The team revealed he suffered a broken collarbone, per ESPN Raiders insider Paul Gutierrez. Minshew sustained the injury after a fourth quarter sack by Cody Barton of Denver. He landed awkwardly on his left side.

The Raiders went with Desmond Ridder the rest of the afternoon inside Allegiant Stadium.

Will Raiders need QB help even with Aidan O'Connell returning?

Minshew leaving further depletes the Raiders' QB room.

Ridder was the lone healthy option for Sunday. And Ridder hasn't been with the Silver and Black for long. The former third round selection from the 2022 season joined the team on Oct. 21.

O'Connell provides a needed second QB option in Sin City. He's only managed to play in four games with two starts. But even with his return, the Raiders still look like a team needing depth behind center for the rest of the year.

Daniel Jones now has his name linked as a strong possibility. The former New York Giants quarterback officially cleared waivers on Monday. Jones, taken sixth overall in the 2019 draft, is free to sign with any team.

Jones already shares a Giants connection with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. That connection could persuade a signing. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport already lists the Raiders as one possibility for Jones.

“The Raiders are said to like Jones as an organization, and if he's a free agent, they could emerge as an option. Why? Because Las Vegas expects to be a team in the market for a bridge starter in the 2025 offseason, while simultaneously also looking for its QB of the future,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday.

Rapoport adds Jones could use his next NFL stop as an “audition for his future role” and potential emerge as a possible 2025 starter elsewhere. He adds the Raiders “might be Jones' best choice for his future.”

For now, O'Connell could be on his way back to QB1 duties for the first time since Oct. 20 against the Los Angeles Rams. O'Connell completed six passes out of 10 attempts and settled for 52 yards in the 20-15 loss. That was also the game O'Connell left due to his thumb injury.