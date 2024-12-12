It was a scary sight when Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was carted off during the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, 28-12. However, the Raiders signal-caller would return to practice this week and even has a shot to play Monday night even with the knee injury, as he spoke about what his update looks like.

O'Connell would say to the media this week that he is “hoping” to make himself available for Las Vegas' next game, especially since it's a longer week of preparation, according to NBC Sports.

“Yeah, I’m hoping to get there,” O’Connell said in his press conference. “Obviously, we’ve got a longer week this week, which helps, and so just really taking it day by day. Obviously, not something I’ve been through with this particular injury. So, trying to get there.”

O'Connell's injury at one point was considered season-ending, but it has been a major turnaround since then to see he could play in the very next game. When going through that moment, he would say how the whole experience was “not super fun.”

“Yeah, it was obviously not super fun. I was in a lot of pain,” O’Connell said. “Yeah, just not a super fun experience overall, and wish it didn’t come to that, wish it didn’t happen that way. But it’s part of the game.

Raiders' Aidan O'Connell on being carted off against the Buccaneers

Per NBC Sports, it seems to be that O'Connell has a bone bruise in his knee where he had tweaked the area before, leading to the injury being feared to be way worse. O'Connell would even say that he seemed he got the “best-case scenario.”

“It definitely hurt on the field, of course. And then my knee wasn’t responding how the doctors hoped it would. And so, yeah, you definitely fear the worst, obviously going through that. But then got some imaging done, and yeah, it seemed like it was definitely best-case scenario.”

The 26-year-old has played in six games this season, where he has thrown for 899 yards to go along with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Still, O'Connell is willing to go through the process for a hopeful quick recovery, saying that “you have to be tough in the NFL.”

“I think you have to be tough in the NFL. I don’t think I’m unique in that way,” O'Connell said. “We’ve got a lot of tough guys. I think it’s funny the quarterback gets hurt, and everyone’s talking about it, but we have offensive linemen, defensive linemen, guys that are dealing with things every day, and people never talk about it. So, I think it’s hard to be an NFL player, and everyone in the locker room is definitely tough.”

At any rate, the Raiders are 2-11 as they are tied for the worst record in the NFL along with the New York Giants, where they look for some positive momentum to end off the season. They face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.