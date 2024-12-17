The Las Vegas Raiders extended their losing streak to 10 straight games, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 on Monday Night Football in Week 15. Despite the loss, which dropped the team to 2-12 on the year, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce remained defiant, insisting the team is still fighting despite playing out a lost season. The biggest question Pierce faces is which quarterback will be leading Las Vegas to that elusive third win

Desmond Ridder started for the Raiders on Monday and played poorly. But Pierce showed confidence in the return of Aidan O’Connell when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “[O’Connell is] trending upwards to playing this week,” Pierce said per NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X.

Just a week ago O’Connell suffered what appeared to be a season-ending injury when he was carted off the field during the Raiders’ Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But just three days later, the second-year passer returned to practice, shrugging off the season-ending ailment.

While it was initially feared that O’Connell sustained structural damage to his knee, it turns out he escaped with a bone bruise. He even had a chance to play against the Falcons on Monday but the injury kept him sidelined for the contest.

Raiders’ QB Aidan O’Connell got knocked down, but he got up again…

Now, O’Connell has a legitimate shot at reclaiming the starting quarterback job from Ridder for Week 16’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At 3-10 the Jaguars likely represent the Raiders’ best chance of getting to three wins this season. Of course, looking at the bigger picture, that might not be the best outcome for the organization.

Las Vegas is currently tied with the New York Giants for the NFL’s worst record. And while players and coaches always want to win regardless of the circumstances, some fans might prefer the Raiders run Ridder back out there against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are starting Mac Jones in place of Trevor Lawrence who suffered a season-ending injury on a kill shot delivered by Houston Texans’ linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 13.

Regardless of what fans would like to see happen, Pierce and the Raiders’ coaches have a responsibility to the players to give the team the best chance to win. With that in mind, Las Vegas will almost certainly start O’Connell on Sunday, assuming he’s even remotely capable of playing.