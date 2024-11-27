The Las Vegas Raiders will be without quarterback Gardner Minshew because of a broken collarbone for the rest of the season, but the offense will welcome back Aidan O'Connell's return from injured reserve because of a fractured thumb injury back in Week 7, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Aidan O'Connell was listed as a full participant in practice on the week's initial injury report — another sign that he'll be ready to return to the starting lineup Friday. …

“The #Raiders are preparing to start Aidan O’Connell at QB on Friday against the #Chiefs, per sources. On IR since breaking his thumb in Week 7, O’Connell returned to practice Monday and got the first-team reps. As long as the week goes well, it’s AOC time again.”

Desmond Ridder has also seen some playing time but has not started a game this season. Last week, after Minshew left the game, Ridder played just a heaping handful of snaps against the Denver Broncos. Ridder completed 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards.

O'Connell only started two games this year, and the Raiders lost both. In fact, in every game he has appeared in, Las Vegas has lost, although that should be expected on a 2-9 football team. Over those four games, AOC is 52-of-82 passing (63.4% completion) for 455 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Aidan O'Connell keeping seat warm for Tom Brady's eventual QB selection

If you can bank on one thing for the Raiders' offseason, Tom Brady will be highly involved in the team's successor selection at quarterback. A fresh start is a must, yet Las Vegas reportedly expressed interest in Daniel Jones, per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Despite interest from the #Raiders, free agent QB Daniel Jones has eliminated Las Vegas from his consideration (contrary to other reports). The former #Giants’ QB is weighing substantial interest from multiple playoff teams, and wants to join a postseason contender.”

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported about two weeks ago that Brady will be instrumental in helping the Raiders find their next signal-caller.

“New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady represents ‘excellence,' according to Raiders majority owner Mark Davis. While Brady is busy broadcasting for Fox and may have only 10 percent equity in the Raiders, I expect his involvement in running the team to be closer to 90 percent.

“We already know the organization wants to lean on Brady when picking a future quarterback. One of Davis’s strengths is his openness to listening to experienced football people, and he values Brady’s understanding of what it takes to win at a high level.”

Losers of their last seven games, the Raiders are traveling to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs on Black Friday, November 29 at 3:00 p.m. EST.