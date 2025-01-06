The Las Vegas Raiders have 24 hours to decide their future. Does Antonio Pierce stay or seek new work outside of Sin City?

Pierce's status as head coach took a hit on Sunday. His Raiders fell 34-20 to a Los Angeles Chargers team that's off to the postseason. The Raiders end a disappointing 2024 at 4-13.

But questions surfaced about 2025, and if Pierce has a future with the franchise. Pierce dropped a blunt two-word response to his pending status as HC of the franchise.

“No comment,” were Pierce's words, per Las Vegas Review Journal Raiders insider Vinny Bonnsignore.

Sounds like Pierce's fate has been sealed. But it's up to the organization and owner Mark Davis to proceed with Pierce's status.

Pierce earned the backing of several Raider players one year ago to remain as head coach. Are members of the Raiders doing more pleading to keep Pierce?

Star Raiders player sounds off on Antonio Pierce's future

One strong representative of the Silver and Black's future sounded off on Pierce's pending job security. Brock Bowers got asked if he hopes “A.P.” returns.

“I really like AP as a coach, we’ll see what happens,” Bowers said via Sean Zittel of Vegas Sports Today. “It’s up to certain people, not us. I really like playing for him.”

The record-breaking rookie tight end wasn't the only one praising Pierce. Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers sounded off on his head coach as well.

“Shout out to A.P. He kept the guys motivated even when you lose so many games in a row. That's hard for a professional,” Meyers said, per Logan Reever of CBS 8 Vegas. “It's hard as a competitor in general. He did a great job this year with keeping us going.”

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell added how Pierce “did a great job” with keeping the Raiders motivated despite their midseason slide. Pierce got players like O'Connell to “continue to chip away” as the second-year QB described.

If Pierce does come back, he'll need to break the Raiders' current streak of three straight losing seasons. The franchise also hasn't won a playoff game since their 2002 season run to the AFC title.