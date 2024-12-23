The Las Vegas Raiders traded their cleats for dancing shoes inside the locker room Sunday. The Silver and Black did more than beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14 to end their 10-game losing streak. The team, including owner Mark Davis, danced their way out of landing the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Vegas players indeed were in a jovial mood, per Raiders insider for The Athletic Tashan Reed. Turns out tanking for the top pick was an afterthought on this Sunday.

“Raiders owner Mark Davis was in the locker room clapping and talking to Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole when the locker room opened to the media. Some other players were dancing. Davis was in a good mood,” Reed shared on X. “Doesn't seem to care about the draft order ramifications of the win over JAX.”

So long Travis Hunter, and any thought Raider fans had for the Heisman Trophy winner landing in Sin City. The Raiders' win certainly re-arranged the current draft order in a big way.

What NFL Draft order now looks like after Raiders win

The Raiders improved to 3-12 overall in what's already been a lost season. Aidan O'Connell went 24-of-38 for 257 yards. He even withstood two sacks. Brock Bowers snatched 11 receptions for 99 yards.

Their win not only dropped them out of the No. 1 overall pick conversation, but Reed points out Vegas is outside the top five now.

“The Patriots (3-12) just lost, so the Raiders now have the No. 6 pick in the draft behind the Giants (2-13), Titans (3-12), Browns (3-12), Jaguars (3-12) and New England,” Reed shared.

Hunter isn't the only afterthought for Vegas. Some Raider fans held up a “Tank for Shedeur” sign — for Hunter's heralded quarterback teammate at Colorado Shedeur Sanders. Sanders, however, is anticipated to fall no lower than No. 5 in the April draft.

The Raiders' long-awaited victory brought out mixed emotions. Bowers, who joined an exclusive club against the Jaguars, told CBS Sports' AJ Ross how giddy he was about winning again.

Expand Tweet

Head coach Antonio Pierce even deflected answering the top pick question. He encouraged reporters to talk to general manager Tom Telesco instead.

Expand Tweet

However, multiple Raider fans criticized the team for winning. Those fans have to now accept that Hunter or Sanders aren't a guaranteed lock to fall to them.

Still, their team couldn't help but smile and dance after beating the Jaguars. Even Davis joined in on the jubilation — as the Raiders danced out of the top overall selection.