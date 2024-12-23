As Las Vegas Raiders' fans look towards the NFL Draft because of their record, they still can celebrate that they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 19-14. With the Raiders win highlighted by Brock Bowers, who continues to have a historic season, it was their first victory after losing the last 10 games as head coach Antonio Pierce gave his reaction.

With Pierce being surrounded by rumors involving his job security, a win was needed to show he could rally the players and lead the team in a way that can show owner Mark Davis he should be here for the long haul. Pierce called the victory “overdue” and that he is “proud” of the group around him according to The Athletic.

“It’s long overdue,” Pierce said. “It’s good to see all of those smiling faces from our players, our staff, and everybody involved in our organization. Obviously, you don’t want to go what we went over the last 10 weeks, but that’s behind us. … I’m very proud of this group for being resilient, blocking out the outside noise, and playing for one another.”

Raiders' Antonio Pierce addresses the “outside noise”

As the talk of the Raiders is about their future quarterback plans in terms of the NFL Draft, Pierce would even talk about the “outside noise” since the team kept losing in that aforementioned 10-game skid according to NBC Sports. The team would start the year 2-2 which is why it was surprising to some to see how much defeat they have suffered this season.

“Yeah, it was good just to stop talking about losing,” Pierce said. “It’s all about winning. That was the song we were playing when we walked through the locker room. It’s always a good feeling because you put in all this work and to have repeated losses, and then put that to the side and just watch the team’s victory. What these guys are playing for, all this BS noise on the outside — like I told those gentlemen in there, it’s all about us. It doesn’t matter about the outside noise.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis celebrates with team

One of the highlights this season has no doubt been on the Raiders rookie in Bowers who once again had a productive game, catching 11 passes on 13 targets for 99 yards. He is only five catches away from breaking the all-time rookie record for receptions as it's currently held by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua who had 105.

“Thinking about records just stresses me out,” Bowers said. “I just want to win. … The vibes are way better. … It’s awesome to see the owner in here so happy for once.”

The team owner Davis would celebrate the win with his team which garnered the attention of Las Vegas offensive lineman and captain Kolton Miller.

“It’s great to see,” Miller said via The Athletic. “It speaks to the owner backing us and the belief that we have in the team and coaching staff playing for one another. We’re still fighting no matter the record or losing streak. It was great to see the smile on his face, and it means a lot to the players.”

The Raiders are now 3-12 as they look to end the season on a positive note when they next face the New Orleans Saints.