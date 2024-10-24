After losing starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a fractured thumb, the Las Vegas Raiders signed QB Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. O’Connell was injured one week after being named the Raiders starter. With the previously benched Gardner Minshew back under center, Las Vegas added Ridder to the quarterback room

On Wednesday, the newest Raiders QB was asked by reporters how he maintains his desire to keep trying to start in the NFL. “I was just cut three months ago. That should be enough opportunity, enough motivation to keep me going any time,” Ridder explained via The 33rd Team on X.

He continued, his voice nearly breaking with emotion, “You know, back home I got the call and everything. And my daughter was like ‘Daddy, where are you going?' I’m like, ‘I gotta go to Vegas.’ But I know I’d do everything for them. I’d do everything for my family. This is just another opportunity to go out and prove to them, prove to myself, prove to everyone I can be out here and go do this.”

When asked in a follow up question if he had a chip on his shoulder with something to prove to the rest of the league, Ridder admitted, “Yeah for sure. It’s not even to the rest of the league, it’s to myself. I know what I can do, I know what I can be. Now I just gotta go do it,” per The 33rd Team.

Former Falcon Desmond Ridder is making the most of a chance with the Raiders

Ridder was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 draft. He started 17 games for the Falcons over his first two seasons in the league. However, when Atlanta decided to acquire former Minnesota Vikings veteran Kirk Cousins, Ridder was traded to the Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Ridder was expected to land the backup QB role behind starter Kyler Murray in Arizona. However, he was cut by the Cardinals after Clayton Tune won the understudy job for the team. Shortly after being released, Ridder was signed to the Cardinals practice squad.

The former Cincinnati standout should have an opportunity to start with the Raiders. Head coach Antonio Pierce already benched Minshew for turning the ball over too often. But after O’Connell was forced from the team’s Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Minshew threw for 154 scoreless yards with three interceptions. He also lost a fumble. The four-turnover day must have infuriated Pierce, especially with the Raiders only losing by a score of 20-15.

The Raiders were forced to move O’Connell to the injured reserve. The team expects him to miss 4-6 weeks with a broken thumb sustained against the Rams.

The 2-5 Raiders take on the 6-0 Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. Las Vegas is in last place in the AFC West. If Pierce is truly done with Minshew, the team could eventually give Ridder an opportunity to fill in while O’Connell is out.