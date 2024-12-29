Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua's impressive record for most receptions by a rookie lasted just one year. In the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints, Brock Bowers surpassed him by hauling in his 106th catch of the season.

Bowers entered the game needing just four catches to tie Nacua and hauled in seven for 77 yards. It was the second rookie record that Bowers broke in Week 17, as a 13-yard catch in the second quarter allowed him to pass Mike Ditka for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Bowers has continued to be arguably the Raiders' lone bright spot in an otherwise disastrous season. As of Week 17, Las Vegas is just 3-12, just one game ahead of the New York Giants for the worst record in the NFL.

The Georgia alum's season has been even more impressive given his inconsistent quarterback play all season long. In 2024, Bowers caught passes from three different quarterbacks, as injuries to Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell forced Desmond Ridder to see the field.

Regardless of the injuries, Bowers has led the Raiders in receiving in seven of their first 15 games. He entered Week 17 with the fifth-most targets in the league, third-most receptions and ninth-most receiving yards.

Despite losing the record to Bowers, Nacua will likely hold onto the rookie receiving yards crown. His 1,486 yards in 2023 are firmly out of Bowers' reach, barring an all-time performance in Week 18.

Raiders and Brock Bowers close out Saints for fourth win of 2024

Although the Raiders have not had much success in 2024, they embarked on their first win streak of the season in Week 17. With a 25-10 win over the Saints, Las Vegas achieved consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 15 and 16 of the 2023 season.

The victory moved the Raiders to 4-12 on the year with the win streak coming on the heels of a 10-game skid. Rookie safety Thomas Harper sealed the win over the Saints with an interception off Spencer Rattler with under a minute remaining.

Fans were critical of head coach Antonio Pierce leading the team to a Week 16 result and seemingly hurting their draft stock. Regardless, he followed it up with another win.

Bowers has one game remaining to add to his historic rookie season. In the regular season finale, Las Vegas will return home in Week 18 to host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers won the first matchup between the teams, 22-10, in Week 1.