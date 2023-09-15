The relationship between star defensive end Chandler Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders is not good right now, and after Jones’ bizarre Twitter rant on Friday, it’s surely about to get worse between the player and Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Jones took to his Twitter account on Friday to start leveling veiled accusations at Davis, starting with, “I wish mark Davis told the ppl why I really can’t play.”

The two-time All-Pro, who the Raiders signed last offseason before a disappointing 2022 campaign with just 4.5 sacks, followed that up with a string of nine more tweets and quote tweets intimating that he has some secret information about the Raiders owner that Mark Davis doesn’t want people to know about.

“I think I know why , but I want y’all to ask him,” Jones tweeted next before writing, “Only reason I’m here because the raiders still haven’t contacted me or a rep of mine.”

When a Twitter user suggested Jones contact a lawyer, he tweeted, “I’ll let him say it to the public not me lmao.” And when another suggested the four-time Pro Bowler was unhappy with his contract, Jones wrote, “I’ve made over 100M, not money at all, I just wanna play Sunday.. well I’m actually missing another game and losing money.”

Chandler Jones then posted a screenshot on Twitter of the Drake song called When to Say When, before tweeting his most direct allegation against the Raiders owner, writing, “I wish I could play with my brothers, but marky mark is holding a huge secret that only I know! That’s why I was asking for my protection sorry if I sound scared because I’m not lol, when I found out I was lol.”

“Not about football anymore brother, let him tell you what he’s been doing lol,” Jones wrote as he was wrapping up before concluding, “He can’t cut me, I have proof of his reps saying I’m under contract, and they want me on the team.. but not playing right now. Lol” after a social media user tagged Mark Davis and pleaded with the Raiders owner to cut Jones.