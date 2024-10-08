The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) sit in last place in the AFC West and are getting dangerously close to reaching rock bottom. The latest injury blow could push them closer to that point. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a Jones Fracture in the team's blowout loss to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The former first-round draft pick underwent surgery and could have a lengthy recovery ahead. In any event, he will certainly not be available for the Raiders' Week 6 home matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2).

Considering that Las Vegas just got trounced by a divisional opponent and is dealing with the ongoing Davante Adams trade saga, it cannot afford to incur any additional setbacks right now. The organization invested a significant amount of money in Wilkins during free agency, deeming him to be a scintillating option to pair with star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby on the Raiders' defensive line. His absence may force head coach Antonio Pierce to massively adjust his game plan.

Raiders may have to go back to the drawing board

Wilkins recorded his second sack of the season in Denver and has 17 combined tackles and two tackles for loss through five games. He enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Miami Dolphins in 2023-24, convincing Vegas brass to make him their prized offseason acquisition. Hopefully, fans will see him lining up for the Silver and Black again this year.

The Raiders cannot just wait around for some good news, though, because it appears that is unlikely to happen these days. No, they must make their own fortune and prove to people that change is truly taking effect.

An ugly win versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 and a one-sided showing in Week 5 against the Broncos suggest that the team is lumbering through the same issues that have befallen it in recent years. There have been glimpses of promise present in 2024, however. Pierce must figure out how to build off the upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens last month and instill a sustainable fire within his locker room.

Accomplishing such a task will admittedly be more trying following the Christian Wilkins injury news, but focus must remain high heading into a meeting with the Steelers.