As the Las Vegas Raiders go through possible offensive changes after their loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday, 34-18, there was some key mistakes made that easily led to defeat. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke after the game about what went wrong and what the keys to success are for his team as they drop a crucial divisional game.

The major aspect Pierce mentioned was turn overs which was a problem caused by starting quarterback for Las Vegas in Gardner Minshew, but the team overall had three. Penalties was another point that Pierce made according to the Las Vegas Review Journal which the Raiders committed 11 of them compared to Denver's nine.

“Two things we always talk about (that) we cannot do on the road is turn the football over and penalties,” Pierce said. “And those two things we led by a large margin. And that’s not good enough.”

Looking on the defensive side, Pierce also found trouble with how the team missed a ton of tackles that resulted in crucial chunk plays for the Broncos.

“At the end of the day, you gotta put a man to the ground,” Pierce said. “And a couple of those explosives came on missed tackles.”

Raiders' Gardner Minshew on the 100-yard pick six

A key play involving turnovers was when the Raiders quarterback threw an interception in the end zone which Broncos star Patrick Surtain II returned it for a 100-yard pick six. Pierce and the team would make the decision to bench him in the third quarter for Aidan O'Connell after the detrimental play which Minshew admitted changed the course of the game according to ESPN

“I just overthrew him…It definitely swung the game,” Minshew said. “And obviously I can’t do that to our team, put us in a bad spot. That swing was definitely on me. … I thought we got off to a good start, and then I killed our momentum with the pick six.”

While the pick six was horrible for the Raiders which was even said by star defensive end Maxx Crosby, he still had trouble with the way the defense played against a vulnerable Broncos team led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

“It was a big momentum swing, for sure,” Crosby said. “As a defense, as a unit, we talked about being the engine. And so regardless of the situation, we’ve got to be able to respond. But yeah, we weren’t good enough. We’ll be better.”

At any rate, fans should be expecting big changes to the Raiders coming whether it be trading wide receiver Davante Adams or making a change at quarterback to incumbent starter from last season in O'Connell. Either way, the team prepares to bounce back as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.