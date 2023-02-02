Damian Lillard was pretty busy on Wednesday night for the Portland Trail Blazers, as he dropped 42 points to lead his team to a big 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. But after the game ended, it looked like he was making a potential recruiting pitch to Aaron Rodgers to join his favorite team in the NFL in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lillard grew up in Oakland, California, and supported the Raiders during the time they spent in Oakland, and has continued to follow them as they moved to Las Vegas. Recently, folks took notice of star wide receiver Davante Adams’ Instagram Story post featuring himself and Aaron Rodgers, and some folks speculated that a reunion of sorts could be in the cards. If that does end up happening, Lillard made it clear that he wants that reunion to take place in Las Vegas rather than with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers’ current team.

More like a reunion in Vegas buddy https://t.co/RzdWDNstFK — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 2, 2023

It’s not unusual nowadays to see star players recruiting other star players on social media in an effort to team up and win championships. Here, Lillard makes a cross-sport pitch of sorts, suggesting that Rodgers should join his former top receiver in Adams out in Las Vegas now that the Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr and will be looking for a new quarterback.

It certainly is a move that could be on the table, as Rodgers’ future with the Packers seems to be rather up in the air once again this offseason. It’s clear Adams would be interested in teaming up with Rodgers again, and considering his loyalty to the Raiders, it should come as no surprise that Lillard wants to see the reunion happen in Las Vegas. Only time will tell if this is a move that ends up taking place in what should be another hectic NFL offseason.