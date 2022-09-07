Darren Waller pinpoints major shift with arrivals of Davante Adams, Chandler Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders are seeing success coming their way in the 2022 NFL season. The confidence isn’t unjustified. For one, they won the Davante Adams sweepstakes, as they managed to acquire Aaron Rodgers’ favorite downfield target via a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Then they also addressed a major need on the other side of the field when they inked Chandler Jones to a three-year deal back in March. Raiders tight end Darren Waller can’t be anything but happy over these transactions Las Vegas pulled off in the offseason.

Via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“I don’t think I’ve been around as many star players who are really unselfish, who are really about the team environment,” Waller said. “You look at Chandler Jones, Davante Adams, guys like that, they are really about just enjoying the process, enjoying getting better. Guys wanting to be a part of something big, as opposed to just wanting something for themselves. I believe that’s what takes a team with special talent where they want to go.”

Darren Waller is not a shabby player himself. He’s been one of the best assets of the Raiders over the past few seasons, emerging as a top-tier tight end in the NFL, when he’s healthy of course. Speaking of which, Waller remains to have a question mark on his availability for Week 1’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road due to a hamstring issue — and a delicate contract situation.

Davante Adams provides Derek Carr with a bona fide superstar wide receiver whose gravity downfield will definitely open up opportunities for the likes of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Over the past four seasons, Adams has racked up 5,310 receiving yards to go along with a total of 47 receiving touchdowns. While Carr is a step down in terms of quarterback quality for Adams after spending all those years in Green Bay with an elite signal-caller in Rodgers, his familiarity with Carr could make up for the gap in quarterback talent. The two were teammates back in college with the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Jones, meanwhile, should help boost the Raiders’ pass rush that was only 23rd in 2021 overall in the NFL with a 5.47 percent sack rate.