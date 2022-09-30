Darren Waller’s message after Raiders’ brutal 0-3 start should put fans at ease

The Las Vegas Raiders have gone from being one of the most pleasant surprises in football to one of the most notable disappointments. They are one of two winless teams so far this season along with the lowly Houston Texans.

A poor start to the season shouldn’t completely derail their playoff hopes but it is still upsetting nonetheless. After landing Davante Adams and Chandler Jones this offseason, amid other roster tweaks, the team seemed destined to be one of the more impressive teams in the NFL.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Darren Waller is not shaken by the early failures. The team has an environment of respect and he is confident that the results will come if they remain unified.

“I feel like it’s definitely important not to get into any finger-pointing or let any division kind of creep in,” Waller said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There’s a lot of respect here, a lot of love for one another, and just because the results haven’t gone our way yet, it doesn’t mean that needs to go out the window. In order for us to really do what we want to do and build some consistency with some positivity, we’ve got to stay together.”

Allowing 22 unanswered points to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter and overtime in Week 2 and coming up just short in a comeback attempt against the Tennessee Titans last week surely has Raiders fans feeling down. However, the season is long and the team has time to make good of their later games, just like they did last year to secure a playoff bid.