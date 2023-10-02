Star Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a worrying injury early on against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. While the injury is still bothering Adams, he wanted to do his best to help will the Raiders to victory.

Adams left the game with a shoulder injury in the first quarter. However, he emerged from the locker room before halftime and was able to play the remainder of the game. Adams admitted that his shoulder, “definitely does not feel good right now.” However, he says he needed to “nut up,” to get back in the game and do his best to help the Raiders succeed, via Bridget Condon of the NFL Network.

Unfortunately for Adams and Las Vegas, those efforts came up just short as the Chargers won 24-17. Despite his injury, Adams still tied Josh Jacobs for the team-high in receptions with eight, gaining 75 yards in the process.

The loss dropped Los Angeles to 1-3 on the season. They were without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but regardless, the Raiders now find themselves in a deep hole if they want to reach the postseason.

If the Raiders want to dig themselves out of that hole, Davante Adams will be in the center of that come up. Through the first four weeks of the season, the WR has caught 33 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

Whenever he is on the field, whoever is under center will be looking for Adams. As they look to get back in the win column, Las Vegas will hope his shoulder injury doesn't keep Adams off the field.