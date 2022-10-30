Across the board, the Las Vegas Raiders performed horribly in Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called the shutout contest “embarrassing. It should never happen,” citing a lack of urgency as a chief reason behind the group’s lackluster performance.

Carr threw for 101 yards and one interception before being pulled for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. Per Pro Football Reference, Carr’s 101-yard effort on Sunday is his lowest total in a game since a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, a game he left early due to injury. Additionally, Carr only has one game in his career with fewer yards in which he made ten or more passing attempts (Week 1 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, 61 yards).

In essence, the loss to the Saints may be the worst showing from the veteran gunslinger fans have seen in his career. The blame is not squarely on Carr, however. Running back Josh Jacobs only managed to muster 43 yards on the ground, the first time he ran for under 140 yards in the Raiders’ last four contests, and obviously, the defense didn’t put up much of a fight. The absence of tight end Darren Waller, still dealing with a hamstring injury, made matters even worse as wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow combined for just two catches.

With Sunday’s loss in the rearview, the Raiders sit at the bottom of the AFC West with a record of 2-5. Next on the schedule is a Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will Carr and the Raiders get back on track?