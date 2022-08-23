The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season could be a season of marked improvement. Derek Carr has some new weapons on offense, specifically Davante Adams, and a new coaching regime, led by Josh McDaniels, to help him and the Raiders take the next forward this season.

The Raiders have been in the news a lot lately, and not because of their improvements on the football field. Dana White created a storm of rumors the other day when he told a story about how he very nearly brokered a deal between star quarterback Tom Brady and the Raiders. The deal would end up falling apart at the last minute because of Jon Gruden, who was the Raiders head coach at the time, according to White.

The news obviously made its way back to Derek Carr, who probably wasn’t happy with the notion that he was very nearly replaced by Brady when he hit free agency during the 2020 NFL offseason. Carr was asked about his thoughts on the matter, but he didn’t seem too worried about the rumors as he prepares for the upcoming campaign:

Derek Carr was asked if he was immune to the Dana White-Tom Brady-Jon Gruden gossip. "By now, I would hope so." — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 23, 2022

Carr shouldn’t have too much to worry about now considering how Brady ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is interesting to see that his job could have been in jeopardy just a few seasons back. Now he’s tasked with leading the Raiders to greatness as their starting quarterback.

Whether or not these rumors are even true remains to be seen, but it’s interesting to see Carr’s reaction to all the gossip. It clearly hasn’t affected him much, and he’s rightfully going to be more concerned about the upcoming season. Whether Carr can end up leading Las Vegas to the promised land remains to be seen, but he may have to deal with some added pressure on his shoulders as a result of these rumors.