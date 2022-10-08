Derek Carr will be pleased with Hunter Renfrow injury update for Raiders’ MNF vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is expected to play on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs after not appearing on the injury report, per Field Yates. Renfrow had been in concussion protocol since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Derek Carr and the Raiders will be happy to have him back given their struggles on the season.

Yates also reported that tight end Darren Waller has no injury designation ahead of Monday Night Football.

The Raiders will be in for quite the challenge against the Chiefs on Monday. They are just 1-3 on the season, while KC is 3-1 to open the year. Hunter Renfrow’s return will help matters but Las Vegas will need all hands on deck for this contest.

Hunter Renfrow’s impact will be felt by the Raiders who rank 10th in points per game. But their main issues have stemmed from the defensive side of the ball.

Las Vegas is 23rd in points against per game and 22nd in yards allowed per game. And against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs potent offense, the Raiders will obviously need to find a way to contain KC.

As for Hunter Renfrow, the wide receiver reeled in 10 receptions through 2 games prior to his injury. He caught over 100 passes in 2021 to go along with over 1,000 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

Week 5’s Monday Night Football matchup won’t be an easy one for the Raiders. But they are a team that features upset potential