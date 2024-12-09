The Las Vegas Raiders are having an awful 2024 season. Las Vegas is 2-11 heading into Week 15 and is in contention for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. To make matters worse, the Raiders may be onto their third starting QB of the season.

Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell suffered what looked like a serious knee injury on Sunday. Head coach Antonio Pierce confirmed on Monday that if O'Connell is unable to play, backup Desmond Ridder would take over as the starter, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

O'Connell was feared to have suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday. However, it was confirmed on Monday that O'Connell actually suffered a bone bruise in his knee, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Rapaport also confirmed that O'Connell has not yet been ruled out for the team's Week 15 game.

Desmond Ridder finished the game for the Raiders on Sunday. He had a decent outing, going 12-of-18 for 101 passing yards. His stats were almost identical to O'Connell's 11-of-19 for 104 passing yards and an interception.

Las Vegas will be in trouble regardless of which quarterback is under center for the rest of the season.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.

Raiders' Brock Bowers breaks Sam LaPorta's rookie record on Sunday

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers is one of the few signs of hope for the future in Las Vegas.

Bowers hauled in his 87th reception of the season on Sunday, which made NFL history. Bowers passed Lions tight end Sam LaPorta for the most receptions by a rookie tight end in league history. LaPorta logged 86 receptions for 889 and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

Bowers has 87 receptions for 933 yards and four touchdowns with four games left to play in his rookie season.

It is important to note that Las Vegas has little offensive talent on the roster. As a result, Bowers does not have much competition for targets and he has a ton of receptions as a result.

That's doesn't mean that Bowers is a fraud. Far from it. It is simply important context when considering rookie tight end records.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders build their offense around Bowers moving forward.