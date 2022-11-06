The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season hasn’t gone according to their offseason plans. After swinging for many key players in the offseason, the expectation was for their offense to blossom. With players like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow being backed by Davante Adams, why wouldn’t it? Unfortunately, the Derek Carr-led offense hasn’t clicked at all this year.

Now, the Raiders’ offensive woes are about to get worse with the latest injury news with Darren Waller. The veteran tight end has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 8, when he missed their game against the Saints. And according to the Raiders, Waller will miss Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier it was unlikely that Waller would suit up.

Waller did do a pregame workout to test out the hamstring, but clearly he wasn’t comfortable enough yet to play. It has been a disappointing season for the star tight end, who has just 175 yards receiving and a single touchdown. The 30-year-old is just two years removed from back-to-back seasons going over 1,000 yards.

Even without Waller, Las Vegas should still have a really good offense with Adams, Renfrow, Carr, and Josh Jacobs in the backfield. Despite all that talent, they were shut out by the Saints in Week 8. On paper, this should be a win for the Raiders, considering the vast gap in talent between the two teams. A loss here could be the beginning of the end for Vegas this season.