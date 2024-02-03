Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew speaks on future with organization amid recent Pro-Bowl selection.

NFL journeyman and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is a Pro-Bowler for the first time in his five-year career. Despite Mishew having a solid year with the Colts, his position as the starting quarterback is murky in Indianapolis. While he states that he'd like to stay planted with the Colts, Indianapolis selected Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL draft with a Top 10 pick.

“I’m a ramblin’ man, a little bit in my soul, but, man, love to settle down and find somewhere to call home, but until we get there we’re gonna keep on rolling,” said Minshew, per Josh Alper at Pro Football Talk.

He likely believes that he's proved his case as the QB1 in Indianapolis, but there's certainly a debate to be had with Richardson in the quarterback room. Minshew finished the 2023 season with 15 touchdowns on 305 completions and 3305 passing yards. He had his best year since his emphatic run with the Jaguars in his rookie year. He's now been with three teams in five seasons, starting 37 of his 49 career games.

The Colts have a difficult decision to make, but they're in a good position in terms of having choices. Indianapolis has two options in Richardson and Minshew who have proven they can be dynamic football players that win games. Minshew fits more of the pro-style scheme, while Richardson is seen as the duel-threat. Both players have strong arms that like to throw downfield. They each fit the Colts offense, but they can't take the field together. Minshew seems pleased with his time in Indianapolis and is open to staying long-term with the organization if they'll have him.