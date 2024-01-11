The odds favor Antonio Pierce as the next Raiders head coach, but Jim Harbaugh isn't far behind.

The Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach odds are currently in favor of interim head coach Antonio Pierce. However, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t that far behind, according to oddsmakers, and Raiders nor owner Mark Davis have ever shied away from making a splashy head coaching hire.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels after Week 8 and led the Raiders to a 5-4 record the rest of the way. That included a victory over AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, the latter of which the Raiders hung 63 on.

That’s one reason Pierce is a -250 favorite to be the Raiders' next head coach, according to the odds on BetOnline.com.

The other reason is that we’ve seen this play before.

When owner Mark Davis had to fire Jon Gruden after Week 6 of the 2021 season, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over and led the Raiders to a 7-5 record and a playoff bid. However, when it came to hire the full-time coach, Davis passed over Bisaccia in favor of the glitzier New England Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels.

Giving Pierce at least one more year to see what he can do is the right move and the smartest. Davis is still paying both Gruden and McDaniels, and Pierce will cost a whole lot less than a big-name coach like, say, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

Despite this fact, Harbaugh is the second-favorite to become the Raiders head coach, with his odds at just +175. He is a big name, a proven NFL commodity, a college football champion, and a difficult personality. If that doesn’t sound like a Raiders head coach, I don’t know what does.

Bisaccia is actually also on the best odds list as well at No. 4 with +1600 odds. The name in between him and Harbaugh is another fascinating candidate: Bill Belichick at +900.