Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly handled his benching like a true pro, says interim HC Antonio Pierce.

The Las Vegas Raiders made some serious changes this week. First, they fired head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, and then after naming Antonio Pierce the interim HC, he was tasked with telling Jimmy Garoppolo he was being benched.

While rookie Aidan O'Connell is now the one under center at quarterback for Week 9 and potentially beyond, it appears Jimmy G has handled the situation like a true professional, as Pierce alluded to on Friday.

Via PFT:

“Your sensitive to it, but you’re direct. You just nip it in the bud, which we did. We talked about it like grown men,” Pierce said his conversation with Jimmy Garoppolo. “But at the end of the day, Jimmy is on our team. Jimmy’s still a captain. Jimmy’s still a leader. I’m sure at some point, Jimmy’s going to have the ball in his hand again. Things happen. It’s the National Football League. You’re never going to say, ‘It’s 100 percent this is how we’re going to do it.’ Things can happen.

“I’m very appreciative to Jimmy. Since Jimmy has been here, he’s done nothing but become a pro and really taught our team to be a pro and also how to win, and when I say win, I’m not talking about on the grass always. I’m talking about in the meeting rooms, how to carry yourself, how to talk, how to handle adverse situations, and that’s what I’m proud of.”

The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a big three-year, $72.5 million deal earlier this year but has struggled immensely to produce for Las Vegas. He's completed just 65.5% of his passes for seven touchdowns against a brutal nine interceptions.

With the team sitting at 3-5 and Jimmy Garoppolo showing no signs of turning things around, it makes sense to give O'Connell a chance. And by the sounds of it, Jimmy G will be there to support the youngster while remaining ready to step in and play again if needed.