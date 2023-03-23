Jimmy Garoppolo is the new quarterback in Las Vegas. He recently toured his new home for the first time and was reminded of the infamous ‘Tuck Rule’ dating back to a game between the Raiders and Tom Brady’s Patriots. His thoughts on the highly controversial play is sure to rile up his former mentor.

Jimmy Garoppolo sees a photo of Tom Brady in the Tuck Rule Game. "It was a fumble. It was a fumble." Jimmy G fitting right in with Raider Nation. (video via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/BUG7gRi6qx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2023

“It was a fumble. It was a fumble. Wow.”

Garoppolo makes it clear that he thinks Brady fumbled on the play. Even if he doesn’t actually believe that, it makes sense that Jimmy G would say what he can to appease his new fanbase.

Whether he agrees with Garoppolo or not, Brady is unlikely to hold this against the Raiders quarterback. Brady and Garoppolo were good friends while Jimmy G played in a Patriots uniform and owes a lot of his development to playing behind the hall-of-famer.

Now, Jimmy Garoppolo will look to truly establish himself as a starter in the NFL. After constant battles for the starting position in San Francisco, Garoppolo joins the Raiders as the clear best quarterback option on the roster. The Raiders might still draft a quarterback in April, but Garoppolo can be a safe bet to be QB1 come Week 1.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be the third team in Garoppolo’s career. He brings plenty of experience, including a Super Bowl appearance, to Allegiant Stadium. The veteran quarterback will have plenty of weapons to choose from, but he has to be most excited about the opportunity to throw to Davante Adams. The Garoppolo to Adams connection will be a source of pride for the Raiders faithful all year long.