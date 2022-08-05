Josh Jacobs’ heavy usage in Hall of Fame game could mean trouble for his Raiders future

The Las Vegas Raiders might just have dropped a massive hint about the future of running back Josh Jacobs with the team. In the Raiders’ Thursday night Hall of Game game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Canton, Jacobs has been playing as though is being showcased by Las Vegas for potential trade suitors.

It’s not hard to deduce that the Raiders are not simply just trying to get Josh Jacobs some reps just to help shake off the rust because their other shoo-in starters for the 2022 NFL regular season are all resting, as pointed out by Field Yates of ESPN.

“Raiders QB Derek Carr, WR Davante Adams, WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller are all being rested tonight. Meanwhile, RB Josh Jacobs has five carries and two catches through two drives while playing with many backups.”

Here are other reactions to Josh Jacobs getting a start and playing beyond the first series in an ultimately meaningless game.

Really surprised Josh Jacobs started this game and is back for a second series — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 5, 2022

Josh Jacobs starting in the Hall of Fame game speaks volumes. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 5, 2022

The grand context behind this all is the fact that the Raiders did not pick up the fifth-year option of Josh Jacobs this offseason, which could mean that Las Vegas might be actively monitoring their phones to see if a team would call them and show interest in the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back.

Jacobs is still just 24 years old and in two of his first three full seasons so far in the NFL had amassed a t least 1,000 rushing yards.

There have already been intriguing signs long before the Jaguars game pointing to a looming split between the Raiders and Josh Jacobs, with Las Vegas signing Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden while also taking in the 2022 NFL Draft the pair of Zamir White and adding Brittain Brown. White, of course, was part of the Georgia Bulldogs team that went on to win the National Championship Game in the last season of college football.

In the 2022 NFL season, Josh Jacobs rushed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns on 217 carries for a pass-heavy Raiders offense.