Will Josh Jacobs play Thursday in the Raiders-Chargers game?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will battle in a must-win affair for both sides on Thursday night. Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable to play with a quad injury, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Jacobs' status is “very much in doubt” after not practicing this week.

“My understanding is his status is very much in doubt,” Rapoport said. “We will see if he's able to get healthy enough to give it a try today, but if he is at risk of further injury he is not going to play.”

The Raiders are not officially closing the door on Jacobs playing Thursday yet. However, they don't want to risk further injury for their star running back. As a result, Jacobs' status is in question at best for Thursday Night Football.

Josh Jacobs may not play Thursday

The 25-year-old has played in 13 games this season. Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns for a Raiders offense that's dealt with no shortage of uncertainty. He's also added 37 receptions for 296 yards.

The Raiders' offense will be in trouble if Jacobs can't play. With that said, they could still possibly find success against the Chargers questionable defense.

It should also be noted that Los Angeles will be without star wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was recently ruled out with an injury. Justin Herbert is also out for LA.

Again, this is an important game for both teams. The Raiders and Chargers will need to lean on their depth due to all of the injury concerns.

Kickoff for Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST. We will monitor and provide updates on Josh Jacobs' injury status as they are made available.