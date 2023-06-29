Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders are currently embroiled in a contract stalemate. Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion James Jones believes that the Raiders would be making a big mistake by not doing everything they can to bring Josh Jacobs back, via The Carton Show.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have to find a way to get Josh Jacobs in that building if they want to have an opportunity to get to the playoffs and win some football games.” — @89JonesNTAF pic.twitter.com/2P4rQWrt0m — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) June 28, 2023

“Josh Jacobs has earned the right to get paid…you guys need Josh Jacobs in that building, as a leader, as a guy on that offense…he was clearly the best player on that side of the ball last year and arguably the best running back in the game.”

James Jones emphasizes that not only does Jacobs deserve the money he is owed, but the Raiders simply need him if they want to find success. Giving Jacobs whatever he wants should be appeased given the leadership and value he brings to the offense and the entire organization in general.

Speaking directly to Jacobs, Jones encourages him to stay adamant about the money he wants and to not be afraid to continue holding out. Jones references the current state of running backs in the NFL and the lack of opportunity arising for veteran running backs to get paid; in this situation where Jacobs has leverage, Jones says that the Raiders running back needs to take advantage and get paid as much as he can.

Josh Jacobs' contract situation will be something to monitor for the rest of the Raiders offseason. Many will join James Jones in his sentiments that it is paramount for Las Vegas to bend the knee on a contract.