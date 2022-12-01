Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is giving head coach Josh McDaniels a reason to smile, on and off the field. After carrying the Raiders to an overtime win last Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, Jacobs expressed his support for McDaniels, who is being rumored to be on the hot seat, with the Raiders sitting on just a 4-7 record after 12 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.

Jacobs also defended McDaniels from rumors about the coach losing the locker room, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“A lot of people on the outside are saying this, that and the third about Coach McDaniels. If you’re on the inside, honestly, everything that he tells us, the key points to win the game, and if we do the things that he says to win the game, we literally are in the best chance of winning the game,” Jacobs said.

“And if he says we’ve got to do this, this and the third right and we don’t do that, we lose the game. What he’s saying is literally on point. It’s more so on the players right now just buying into everything. I feel like a lot of the guys are bought in … the effort is there, but it’s more about the details. The little minute things.”

Despite their sub-.500 record, the Raiders are actually on an upswing, as they are on a two-game win streak. Josh Jacobs and the Raiders will look to strike for the third game in a row in Week 13 in a rematch at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.