Published November 28, 2022

The Week 13 NFL Power Rankings have most of the same teams at the top of the list, but the middle and bottom saw a ton of changes. In a week of football that did not see a ton of high-scoring affairs, plenty of close games were decided late in the fourth quarter, burying some teams as they set their sights on making the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings all helped start the week with Thanksgiving wins, and teams like the Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals helped kick off the Sunday slate with victories of their own.

As Week 12 wraps up and heads into Week 13, take a look at these NFL Power Rankings and see where your team lands. This will also note the change from last week.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No change)

A surprisingly tough Green Bay Packers team gave everything they had to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but there is a reason that the Eagles are still at the top of this list. Running for over 300 yards shows that Jalen Hurts and this offense can set the tone however they like, and unlike the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia was able to put away an inferior opponent.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+1)

Facing the hapless Los Angeles Rams in a matchup that had Matthew Stafford on the sideline, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their ninth win of the year, and they look like the front-runners of the AFC now.

3. Buffalo Bills (-1)

Kicking off the Thanksgiving slate of games, the Buffalo Bills used a last-second field goal to beat the Lions on the road. Struggling in a game they should not have struggled in, this team has a few holes to fix.

4. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

A decisive Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants helped etch out a pecking order in the NFC East. CeeDee Lamb was strong once again, and Dallas looks to be hitting its stride.

5. Miami Dolphins (-1)

An easy win over the Houston Texans gives the Miami Dolphins momentum heading into Week 14, and Tua Tagovailoa looked fantastic once again. They only reason Miami drops from last week is because of the Cowboys’ outstanding play and overall resume.

6. Minnesota Vikings (No change)

Their win over the New England Patriots helped them overcome last week’s bludgeoning at the hands of the Cowboys. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson looked stout once again and have an easy lead in the NFC North.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

An impressive road victory over the Tennessee Titans was helped by another big week from Tee Higgins. With Ja’Marr Chase still out, Higgins has ascended into a true WR1 for Joe Burrow.

8. San Francisco 49ers (+4)

Another week, another second-half shutout for San Francisco and its defense. Shoutout to DeMeco Ryans. While the offense struggled and Elijah Mitchell got hurt, they did enough to be dangerous.

9. New York Jets (+7)

The winner of the Mike White-Trevor Siemian rain bowl was the New York Jets, and in a convincing matter. White looked outstanding, as did both Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, and Zach Wilson likely won’t get his job back anytime soon. The Jets make a big jump in these Week 13 NFL Power Rankings thanks to White’s brilliance.

10. Tennessee Titans (+1)

An unfortunate loss to the Bengals can be tied to their defense shutting down Derrick Henry — as he goes, the Titans go. Ryan Tannehill looked solid, if unspectacular, and that’s a great sign as the calendar turns to December.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

A last-second two-point conversion by the Chargers earned them a nice win over the upstart Cardinals. Keenan Allen looks like he may be close to being back, and that’s scary for the rest of the AFC.

12. New York Giants (-2)

Losing to a divisional foe in November certainly hurts, but the Giants looked okay doing it. Saquon Barkley is the key for this team to get things together, as he has struggled the past few games.

13. Seattle Seahawks (-4)

A troubling loss to the Las Vegas Raiders for the Seattle Seahawks is an issue for their postseason hopes. Allowing that many rushing yards to Josh Jacobs was an embarrassment and certainly will be exploited moving forward, something that they need to fix yesterday.

14. Baltimore Ravens (-7)

Like the Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens lost to a far inferior team (Jacksonville Jaguars), hurting their chances of keeping pace in the postseason race. Lamar Jackson looked incredibly thankful to have his Mark Andrews connection back, but the defense allowed far too many Trevor Lawrence miracles to win. Baltimore has blown too many games this season, really hurting this team’s standing in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

15. Washington Commanders (+2)

A late fourth-quarter interception saved the Commanders and helped them stay afloat in the Wild Card race. The NFC East has all of its teams above .500, an astounding fact knowing how bad this division was last year.

16. New England Patriots (-1)

Mac Jones has some issues to fix, and they were on full display on Thanksgiving against the Vikings. The offense needs a lot of love paid to it, but that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon, keeping them in the middle of our Week 13 NFL Power rankings.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Tom Brady was fine against the Browns in their overtime loss, a defeat that really should not have happened. Chris Godwin hauled in a score and Rachaad White looked good with Leonard Fournette out due to injury.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)

What a gritty win for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and credit to Doug Pederson for going for two at the end of the game for the win. Trevor Lawrence put together one of his best career performances so far, and the Jaguars actually resembled a team that has the right pieces in the right places.

19. Arizona Cardinals (No change)

Kyler Murray may claim it was because of schematical issues, but the Arizona Cardinals blowing an early lead and eventually falling to the Chargers means this team has plenty of issues to fix. Their playoff chances are pretty much done, and they head into their bye with little to play for.

20. Detroit Lions (+2)

Did the Lions lose on Thanksgiving? Yes, but they looked damn good doing it. Holding their own against the Bills was impressive, and Detroit very well could look to play spoiler the rest of the year.

21. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

A late Marcus Mariota interception as they were in the red zone stopped any sort of shot for the Falcons to beat the Commanders. As they cling to a slight glimmer of playoff hope, this loss should be enough to close that door completely.

22. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

Heading into their MNF matchup with the Steelers, the Colts are trying to see what Jeff Saturday brings to the table. Matt Ryan certainly could look like his old self to close out the year, but then if he did, that could hurt the chances the Colts have of earning a top draft pick.

23. Carolina Panthers (+5)

It is weird to see the Carolina Panthers play well, but they also can’t play against the Denver Broncos every week. Sam Darnold looked alright n his start, and he found DJ Moore for a much-needed TD to close things out.

24. Green Bay Packers (+1)

Aaron Rodgers’ injury overshadowed a very interesting game for the Packers against the Eagles, a game that saw them hang tough until the fourth quarter. At least Jordan Love looked okay?

25. Chicago Bears (-5)

With Justin Fields out, Trevor Siemian was handed the keys in the rain fest. Chalk this game up to poor circumstances, disregard where they currently standing in our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings, and look ahead to next week — provided Fields is able to return. The young quarterback makes this Bears team much more dangerous.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)

Just like the Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders won a game they had no right to win, and their road victory over the Seahawks was quite an impressive one. Josh Jacobs played hero for the Raiders this time, and he probably was a hero (or a villain) for fantasy football this week too.

27. Cleveland Browns (+4)

Even with their surprising win over the Buccaneers in overtime, the Cleveland Browns are not a good team. Jacoby Brissett likely started his final game as Deshaun Watson eyes his Cleveland debut soon, which will obviously make for even more storylines surrounding this franchise.

28. New Orleans Saints (-2)

An ugly shutout at the hands of the 49ers is not even the tip of the iceberg for the Saints. As they try to see if there is anything going their way with Andy Dalton at the helm, maybe Jameis Winston needs to be considered as the starter again.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (No change)

Pittsburgh’s Monday night matchup against the Colts pits one underachieving team against another. But with Kenny Pickett and George Pickens seemingly getting more and more on the same page every week, this could be a great stepping stone as the franchise looks to the future.

30. Los Angeles Rams (-6)

Uncertainty surrounding Matthew Stafford and his return this season leaves this team up in the air for the time being, and Sunday’s performance with Bryce Perkins at the helm is not a good sign of things to come, especially for their standing in the NFL Power Rankings.

31. Denver Broncos (-1)

It is very safe to say that the Denver Broncos may have been better off not acquiring Russell Wilson, and it has gotten to the point where his own teammates are voicing their own opinions on just how bad this team has been. Things are looking quite bleak out in the Mile High City, and they likely won’t change for the rest of this season.

32. Houston Texans (No change)

Davis Mills is not the solution, and neither is Kyle Allen. Lovie Smith now has to deal with the QB issue that has been staring him in the face for the entire season so far. Dameon Pierce has been losing efficiency and work as the weeks have progressed lately, showing that this team will continue to stay in the basement of these Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.