Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the season, and with his team currently hosting Belichick’s Patriots in their joint practice sessions, McDaniels has an opportunity to rekindle some old flames, so to speak, with his former team. On Wednesday, the Raiders shot-caller was asked to comment on his tenure under the legendary Patriots coach, and McDaniels had quite a few things to say about Belichick and New England (via Myles Simmons of PFT):

“I mean, I really don’t know exactly what everybody’s doing over there. I just know that they’ve got a lot of really good coaches,” McDaniels said. “And I was in a position once where I was on the defensive side of the ball for a couple years, then I moved over and coached quarterbacks for one year, and then all of a sudden the next thing I’m doing is being ready to call the offense after being on the offensive side for one year. And I remember nobody believed that that was really the case.”

There’s a bit of uncertainty right now within the Patriots, particularly with regard to their offensive play-calling. Be that as it may, McDaniels is confident that Belichick and his staff will be able to figure things out sooner rather than later.

“Look, I think at the end of the day, Bill has a plan for whatever he wants to do,” he said. “And that plan, sometimes he has foresight that some of the rest of us don’t have. I didn’t have it when he pushed me ahead and helped me do that. So, I’ve got a lot of friends over there, I’ve got a lot of people over there that I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for. Coaching is coaching.

“I think those guys are going through their process. Look, I’m here and we’re going through our process. We don’t have it all figured out right now in terms of going through a change. We have a new staff. So, again, every team goes through this. It’s not unique to us or them. We’ll all figure it out somehow.”

Josh McDaniels’ Raiders will host the Patriots on Friday as both teams embark on their final game of the preseason. Las Vegas will start off their season on September 11 in an opening matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, while New England kick things off against the Miami Dolphins on the same date.