After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according to head coach Josh McDaniels.

Via Hondo S. Carpenter of Sports Illustrated:

“Again, just trying to do what we think is the best for the team at this point in time. We’ve had some guys that have shown up at that position and really done some good things. Sam [Webb] is one of them. Hard choices sometimes you have to make based on total numbers and what you’re going to keep at a certain spot, but just felt like it was an opportunity for us to add something. He’ll have a fresh start in Arizona, and again, wish him the best of luck too.”

Trayvon Mullen is entering the last year of the four-year deal worth $7.25 million in 2019 with the Raiders. Trading Mullen appeared to show that the Raiders were not really looking to keep Mullen beyond the expiration of his contract and that they simply wanted to acquire an asset out of him instead of trying to build his stock for a much more profitable trade.

In his last season with the Raiders, Mullen was limited by injuries to only five games wherein he collected an interception and 20 combined tackles.

The Raiders, who were last in 2021 in the league in terms of defensive interception rate, will start their 2022 NFL season schedule against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 11 on the road.