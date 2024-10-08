The Las Vegas Raiders feel like a team in the midst of some serious transition. Antonio Pierce has a lot of deal with during his first full year as Raiders head coach. Las Vegas is struggling to find a new identity for the team while also dealing with trade demands from Davante Adams and a questionable QB situation. One sports commentator hinted that there could be movement related to a Davante Adams trade coming on Tuesday.

Kay Adams added some intrigue to the Davante Adams trade situation on Monday. She posted on social media that Davante Adams would appear on her program, Up & Adams, on Tuesday. Kay Adams then posted an update less than an hour later.

“Oh boy – lots happening at the moment with our guy Adams,” Kay Adams wrote. “…he won't be on TOMORROW. Sorry about that and stay tuned.” Adams added an eyes emoji at the end of her post. This suggests that Adams may have shared some juicy details about his plans for Tuesday that will result in him missing Up & Adams.

Raiders fans should keep their eyes peeled on Tuesday for more updates on Davante Adams.

Raiders uncertain who will be starting QB in Week 6

There is even more uncertainty brewing in Las Vegas aside from a potential Davante Adams trade.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce benched QB Gardner Minshew for Aidan O'Connell against the Broncos on Sunday. Pierce made the move after Minshew threw his second interception of the game.

The Raiders head coach has yet to announce whether Minshew will return to the starting lineup or if O'Connell will be the new starter. Pierce said that he was still unsure on Monday.

“Raiders HC Antonio Pierce told reporters that he’s still evaluating who will be the team’s starting QB, Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter. “For now, the team is treating it like a competition before deciding who will start vs. the Steelers.”

Treating the QB position like a training camp battle during the middle of the season is certainly a choice. On some level, Pierce had to have known he was signing up for drama at the QB position after the team's offseason moves. Minshew and O'Connell possess roughly the same amount of talent, so there was always going to be a power struggle once the entrenched starter began to struggle.

Raiders fans are hoping to get clarity on this situation as soon as possible.