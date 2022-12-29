By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Not that it wasn’t expected, but the Las Vegas Raiders have made official the absence of defensive end Chandler Jones for the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season by putting him on injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Raiders have now officially placed DE Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on Injured Reserve.

The decision comes right around the same time that news broke that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team temporarily to avoid being a distraction after getting benched for Jarrett Stidham.

Jones suffered an elbow injury during the third quarter of the Raiders’ Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a brutal turn of events for Jones, who, a week earlier, pulled off one of the most spectacular plays of the 2022 NFL season when he picked off a New England Patriots lateral attempt in Week 15 to give the Raiders an improbable 30-24 victory. If anything, at least Jones will always have that to say about his otherwise lukewarm first season in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Jones inked a three-year deal with the Raiders worth $51 million back in March. He would finish his first year in Las Vegas uniform with 4.5 sacks and three tackles for loss a year after he had 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his final season with the Arizona Cardinals.

It would take a miracle for the Raiders to make the playoffs AND make a deep postseason run, so it’s very much likely that Jones will not see action at least until the end of the 2022 season.