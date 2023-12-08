Check out the cool charities Raiders players will be supporting during this Sunday's game against the Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders' season-long struggles, which resulted in the firing of their head coach in early November, could use some good vibes.

So it's nice to hear the Raiders will play with a bit of extra pep in their step this Sunday as the team plans to participate in the NFL's celebrated “My Cause, My Cleats” promotion in their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team posted some styles their players will wear in a social media post on Thursday. Check it out here.

This weekend, our players will be wearing cleats that represent causes closest to them.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/5Yn4t7sG5R — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 8, 2023

Since 2016, the NFL has enabled players to participate in the My Cause My Cleats by wearing customized cleats to honor their favorite charitable causes. The custom cleats are auctioned off after the game, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity each player names. Fans may bid on game-issued player cleats to help players raise funds for their selected charities.

The Raiders' Brandon Bolden will be supporting the American Cancer Society. Maxx Crosby will support the animal charity Stand Up for Pits Foundation, while Justin Herron will wear cleats for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

“Our players are passionate supporters of many charitable causes and serve as changemakers in their communities,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are excited to build upon last year's success and work with our players to expand this unique platform that enables them to raise awareness for causes they support.”

According to a report by Forbes, the game-worn cleats have raised over 1.5 million dollars for charity in the six years since the program's inception.