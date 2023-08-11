Training camp is almost over and Week 1 of the preseason has officially dawned across the NFL, but some of the league's most marquee players are no closer to joining their teams amid contentious contract disputes.

“I don't get the sense we're close to a resolution on any of them,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee show of players holding out from their incumbent teams.

Did you hear that collective sigh coming from the heartland? That was fans of the Kansas City Chiefs reacting to further reports of no movement in contract extension talks between the team and First Team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who's been absent from training camp since it kicked off over two weeks ago.

Chris Jones is reportedly seeking a contract extension that would make him the second highest-paid defensive tackle in football behind Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald. The Chiefs have yet to meet his asking price of a $30 million annual salary, though, and Jones' cryptic social media activity suggests the sides remain far apart in extension discussions.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs open preseason action on Sunday at the New Orleans Saints.

The Las Vegas Raiders' dreams of dethroning Kansas City as kings of the AFC West could vanish entirely without Josh Jacobs in the fold. The First Team All-Pro running back still hasn't signed the franchise tag Las Vegas slapped on him earlier this offseason, and the team's signing of veteran rusher Damien Williams on Friday suggests it's no closer to fulfilling Jacobs' desire for a new long-term contract, ending his holdout.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in their exhibition opener.