The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look like a brand new team in 2024. Josh McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Josh Jacobs have all left Las Vegas, allowing the organization to start fresh once more. Head coach Antonio Pierce has built a physical football team that already looks more promising that Raiders teams of old. The Raiders' new starting running back recently shared proof on social media that he is ready to play some physical football this fall.

Mitchell Renz of Raiders Report recently posted a workout photo of Zamir White on social media. The photo shows White in they gym with absolutely huge arms. This has caused excitement among Raiders fans who are excited to see him in an RB1 role for the first time in 2024.

Last year, White played at a listed weight of 215 pounds. He appears to have bulked up considerably in anticipation of his new role as lead back.

Raiders fans are right to be excited by White. He has played in the shadow of Josh Jacobs his entire career, so it is exciting to consider how good he could be. White seized the opportunity to start for the Raiders when Jacobs missed four games this past season. White logged 451 rushing yards an one touchdown on 104 carries. It is exciting to imagine what he could do with a full workload.

However, White is not expected to become a total bell cow back. The Raiders signed former Viking Alexander Mattison during free agency, and he will be the primary running mate for White. Las Vegas also has rookie Dylan Laube and veteran Ameer Abdullah.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby is trying to become the ‘best in the world'

Raiders' edge rusher Maxx Crosby could not be more clear on his intentions. Crosby simply wants to become the best in the world at what he does.

Crosby recently spoke with Paul Gutierrez of ESPN about this ambition.

“My one goal is to be the best in the world, pound for pound, and I talk about it, I'm about it, I live it every single day and whatever street I've got to travel to get to where I want to go, I'm going to do that,” the Raiders defensive end said this week while serving as a counselor at the ‘Sack Summit' in Las Vegas. “So I'm exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career.”

Maxx Crosby is known for his relentless work ethic.

“You talk about fight camps [lasting] maybe three months, four months; I do it 365 [days],” Crosby said. “So that's why I feel like, at the end of the day, my consistency is what separates myself and it will only keep getting me better because I don't leave any stone unturned.”

Crosby shared some interesting details from earlier in his career. He broke his hand during an exhibition game during his rookie season. However, because he does not like to miss any time, he took part in nearly ever practice that season.

Crosby noted that he's learned that his competitive spirit is a good thing. However, he needs to be careful with his body.

“I was damn near limited every single day, the whole season in practice, and things like that,” he said. “And I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can't just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday.”