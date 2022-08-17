Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 16, 2022

Prior to joining the Raiders during the offseason, Robinson had spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and played in 97 games with the team. The two sides parted ways during the offseason.

During his time with the Chiefs, Robinson was a consistent pass catcher for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Robinson had recorded 145 receptions for 1,679 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

The release of Robinson clearly means that Derek Carr and the Raiders believe they have a strong receiving group. Davante Adams is at the top but several other receivers have made their mark.

Hunter Renfrow has been a staple of this offense over the past few seasons. Both Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole, two players the Raiders have brought in during the offseason, are also looking to make an impact on this team.

The addition of Davante Adams has allowed for the Raiders to have more flexibility in their wide receiver room.

Adams has cemented himself as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. The two-time All-Pro has recorded 669 receptions, 8,121 receiving yards, and 73 touchdowns throughout his career.

Now Adams will be playing with his former college quarterback Derek Carr. The two look to help this Raiders offense become one of the best in the NFL.