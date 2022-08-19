Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run.

Robinson spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a steady contributor for the Chiefs, playing in at least 16 games each season. His best season came in 2020 when he reeled in 45 receptions and tallied 466 receiving yards to go along with 3 touchdowns.

Demarcus Robinson opened the preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he was recently cut from the team which led to the Ravens’ interest in him.

Baltimore has the potential to be competitive in 2022. They technically finished in last place in the AFC North a season ago. However, their 8-9 record wasn’t far behind the division winning Cincinnati Bengals, who posted a 10-7 mark. If Lamar Jackson stays health the Ravens will likely be a threat to win the division.

When healthy, Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, he was limited to 12 games in 2021.

The addition of Robinson provides Jackson and the Ravens with a talented wide out. He isn’t someone who’s going to lead the league in receptions or yards. But he’s a reliable depth option who can step up when necessary. This move will be overlooked by many. But don’t be surprised if the Ravens signing of Demarcus Robinson pays major dividends at some point down the road.