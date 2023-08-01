One of the hardest things to do in football is to contain Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams. But that's exactly what Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson did during one moment in a recent practice, as he denied Adams on a play.

Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

#Raiders CB Brandon Facyson, who got the best of Davante Adams at least one time today. So did he let Adams know about it? “(Pregnant pause) I'm not really a chirper. I just chill.”

It probably took a little bit of effort for Facyson not to celebrate that minor victory in the offseason. Davante Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in football today, so any success against him is worth celebrating. Facyson probably also just did not want to get under the skin of Adams, who is definitely capable of embarrassing opposing defensive backs on any given play. Back in the 2022 NFL regular season, Adams posted 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions and 180 targets.

As for Facyson, bottling up Davante Adams even for just one play must be a big confidence booster for him, as he prepares for his first season with the Raiders. Facyson was signed by Las Vegas last March to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million to be part of the team's stop unit that was just 29th in the league in 2022 in passing yards allowed and 31st in defensive interception rate.

This is actually Facyson's second stint with the Raiders. He was with Las Vegas in the 2021 season before inking a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.