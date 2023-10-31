The Las Vegas Raiders trailed the Detroit Lions by 12 points as their Monday Night Football matchup with the Lions in Detroit began to wind down.

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby dominated in front of the Michigan fans as the Lapeer, MI native played in Detroit's backfield for much of the game. Crosby's insanely cool tattoo featuring Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and another sports legend was spotlighted while he shared his ‘obsession' with getting better as a player.

As the game entered the third quarter, the Raiders' defense knew it had to make a play. Enter Marcus Peters. The Raiders' talented 6-foot, 197 pound cornerback made one of the most exciting defensive plays of the year as he juked Lions star Jared Goff out of his shows following an impressive sideline interception.

Vintage Marcus Peters under the primetime lights ⏰ pic.twitter.com/yHPJxC1Nr0 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) October 31, 2023

The play drew Las Vegas to within two points and some fans going nuts on X.

“Can you imagine if the Raiders had an offense to go with this defense?” one fan stated while taking a backhanded swipe at Coach Josh McDaniels. “Thank you genius Josh.”

Another fan was incredibly positive after the play.

“What a game-changing play by Marcus Peters! His interception and subsequent pick-six against Jared Goff undoubtedly brought a wave of excitement and pride to Raiders fans everywhere. Moments like these showcase the sheer talent and determination of the team. Here's to celebrating this incredible achievement and the spirit of the Raiders! RAAAIDDDEERRS all the way!”

Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the team fell behind 26-14 as the fourth quarter wound down in the Motor City.

Jahmyr Gibbs' amazing touchdown run had fans going crazy at Ford Field while Peters, McDaniels and the Raiders looked on helplessly.