Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters finally got his first interception in the 2023 NFL season, and he did it in style, as he took one to the house off of a pick thrown by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff Monday night.

For the record, that pick-six went for 75 yards long, which means that Peters is just a 50+ yard pick-six away from tying former NFL superstar Deion Sanders for the most such interceptions in league history, as pointed out by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

With that interception, Peters proved that he can still be a game-changer on the field. Peters used to be one of the elite defensive backs in the league but he hasn't been quite the same since he suffered a devastating lower-body injury in 2021 when he was still with the Baltimore Ravens. Age is also a major reason for his decline, as he's about to turn 31 this coming January.

Nevertheless, Peters' interception against the Raiders is a tremendous boost to his confidence, regardless of the outcome of the contest. (The Raiders ended up losing to Detroit to the tune of a 26-14 score).

Peters, who is the NFL's 2015 Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Raiders last July, with the hope that he would be able to put together a decent season to improve his chances of landing a significant payday when it's time to look for another contract in 2024.

Peters and the Raiders will look to prevent a three-game skid when they take on the New York Giants at home in Week 9.