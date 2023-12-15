Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby reveals coach Antonio Pierce's halftime message after 42-point lead versus the Chargers

From start to finish, the Las Vegas Raiders had no mercy for the Los Angeles Chargers during their 63-21 Thursday Night Football win. The Raiders wasted no time, racing to a 21-point first quarter lead and scoring 42 total points after just the first half.

Despite leading 42-0 at the half, the Raiders had no intention of slowing down. Maxx Crosby revealed coach Antonio Pierce's halftime message that kept the Raiders dominating for all 60 minutes.

“Antonio Pierce told us to keep our foot on the gas at halftime,” Crosby said on the Pat McAfee Show.” That's what everyone was preaching because it was 42-0 at half, which is nuts, but at the same time it was only one half of football. Even the couple weeks ago we played the Chiefs we were up 14-0 and then we don't play well and end up losing …Regardless of the scoreboard we wanted to be at our best from start to finish and I feel like we did that for the most part.”

While it's hard to see any way the Chargers could have come back after the half, the NFL has seen crazy comebacks, including this past Monday when the Tennessee Titans' earned a last minute win over the Miami Dolphins. The deficit was much smaller of course, but if the Raiders' slowed down or played conservatively after the first half, it was the one way the Chargers could have sparked some momentum.

This of course didn't happen as the Raiders put up 21 more points and rolled to their most dominant win in years. Las Vegas dominated in all facets of the game, starting with the defense holding the Chargers scoreless in the first half while forcing five turnovers. On offense, quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes and the team rushed for over 100 yards despite not having Josh Jacobs. After scoring zero points ago against the Minnesota Vikings, this was exactly the kind of rebound the Raiders needed.