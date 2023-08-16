Another preseason fight broke out Wednesday, with the latest one taking place in Los Angeles during joint practices between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. The fight started when Rams running back Cam Akers was annoyed by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after a play was pretty much dead. Akers is believed to have instigated the brawl between him and Crosby.

Following the scuffle, Akers was ejected while Crosby went to the sideline. During the press conference following practice, Crosby stood by his part in the fight.

“S*** I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got,” via Logan Reever of 8 News Now.

"S*** I was just doing what I do. He didn't like that. So he got what he got."

The Rams and Raiders have previously fought during joint practices over the years despite rarely playing each other in the regular season. In general, the Rams have become notorious for preseason fights during practice among their rivals.

Cam Akers and the Rams had a rough season in 2022, only going 5-12 after winning the Super Bowl in 2021. Akers missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn achilles, but was able to return in week 18 and participate in the Super Bowl. Akers finished a rough 2022 season with three 100 yard games to close the year, and will look to repeat that performance in the 2023 season.

Maxx Crosby and the Raiders also are hoping for a better season. The Raiders defense has been a weakness for their team for several years now, ranking in the bottom five in both total defense and pass defense in 2022. Crosby has been a lone bright spot on the defense, leading the league with 22 tackles for loss last year.

The Rams and Raiders play each other Saturday for preseason game two. Hopefully, another fight won't break out.