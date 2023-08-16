NFL training camps are heating up in the dog days of August as teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams hold joint practices ahead of their weekend preseason matchups. The Raiders-Rams joint practice featured more drama than most on Wednesday as two stars, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Rams running back Cam Akers came to blows.

“During 11-on-11, #Raiders DE Maxx Crosby chased down Cam Akers on a run play and tried to punch the ball loose,” The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reported on Twitter. “The play was basically dead, so Akers took offense and punches were thrown. Both sides got involved and it eventually got broken up.”

The dust-up between the two big-name players touched off a brawl between the two teams, and after the fact, USA Today’s Tyler Dragon reported that “It appears Cam Akers was asked to leave practice” while “Maxx Crosby is currently on the sideline.”

Shortly after the Raiders-Rams fight, there was no word on whether Akers had to leave as the instigator, the lesser player, or just because he needed to cool off a bit.

These two teams — most likely with Cam Akers and Maxx Crosby on the field — will face off for real (or at least as real as it gets in the NFL preseason) on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are trying to rebound after a 34-17 drubbing in their preseason opener at the hands of their stadium-mates, the Los Angles Chargers. As for the Raiders, they were on the other side of the blowout in their opener against the San Francisco 49ers, winning the game 34-7.