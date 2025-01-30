When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to replace Antonio Pierce as head coach, the community and fanbase responded with near unanimous praise. Perhaps none are more excited than Maxx Crosby, who cannot wait to get started in the new regime.

One week after the hiring was announced, Crosby gave his reaction to the news. The star defensive end said he “loves” the move and is thrilled to begin working with a coach who matches his on-field energy.

“As a competitor and someone who brings energy all the time and lives off that, and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality,” Crosby said on the “Let's Go” podcast on Sirius XM Radio. “[Pete Carroll] is a winner; he's done it his whole career. It's exciting to see what's going to come.”

More than anything, Crosby is known for his high-energy play style and reliability on the field. He consistently ranks among the top edge rushers in snap count each year. Crosby played over 80 percent of the defensive snaps in all 12 of his games in 2024, including nine games with a 100 percent snap share.

Carroll will be the fifth different head coach Crosby will play for ahead of his seventh season. He entered the league in 2019, when the Raiders were led by Jon Gruden. He has since played for Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, Pierce, and now Carroll.

Despite the inconsistency, Crosby has made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro rosters throughout his career. He is coming off a 7.5-sack season in 2024, in which he missed the most games of his career.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby details Pete Carroll conversation

Crosby continued with his thoughts on Carroll by revealing some of the preliminary discussions he had with his new head coach. The 27-year-old, who has remained committed to the Raiders throughout the hardship, believes he sees eye-to-eye with Carroll on the direction of the team.

“The main thing [Pete Carroll] talked about is, we're going right now. We're not wasting time. That's the one thing he mentioned to me after his press conference. It's exciting [because] that's my mentality every year. I want to win… I feel like everybody — from the new ownership group, to Mark [Davis] — is on the same mindset when it comes to attacking this new regime.”

In his six seasons, Crosby has made the playoffs with Las Vegas just once in 2021. The Raiders finished below .500 in the five other seasons.

Before the team can think too far ahead, it has several issues to address over the offseason. The Raiders addressed their most pertinent opening at head coach but still have countless roster holes to fill. Their most notable worry remains at quarterback, where Las Vegas has not had a stable answer since Derek Carr left in 2023.