By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

New week, same old problems for the Las Vegas Raiders. After two big wins in the last two weeks, there was hope that this team finally found the winning formula to salvage this season. All those hopes were dashed, though, after Las Vegas choked away a one-score lead against the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams.

Frustrations are mounting high in Las Vegas after yet another loss. That much was evident in Maxx Crosby’s statements after the Raiders’ loss to the Rams. The star defensive end lamented the “self-inflicted” wounds that plagued the team time and time again this season, via Kevin Patra. His statement all but sums up how Raiders fans feel about this season.

“We (Raiders) had every opportunity to close this game out, and we didn’t,” Maxx Crosby said. “Just sick about it. It’s tough. You know, we played good football for most of the game. We just didn’t close the game. And it’s happened before. It’s unfortunate… It sucks because when you’re in the game you feel like you’ve done enough to finish it and then we just keep giving them chances. It’s all self-inflicted shit.”

The Raiders have this nasty habit this season of blowing leads late into the game. It’s becoming a recurring problem for this team, as they continually struggle to close games out properly. Their late-game struggles are a big part of why they sit far from the playoffs this late into the season.

At this point, Maxx Crosby and the Raiders’ season is still alive, but it’s hanging on by a thread. Their only chance would be to somehow snag the final Wild Card spot. Considering their remaining schedule… it’s going to be a tough task.