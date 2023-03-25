Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to reload after a supremely disappointing first year with Josh McDaniels. They did so by making savvy trades and good deals with solid players. The next step for them is to try and get some good talent in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. However, Vegas fans know all too well how hard it is to find rotation players in the NFL Draft. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock were atrocious drafters when they were with the team. How bad, you ask? Well, Warren Sharp’s list shows you how awful their drafting was.

total snaps played in last 5 years by players a team drafted themselves top-10: 91,901 – DAL

85,496 – MIN

83,677 – BAL

82,628 – TB

82,442 – ATL

81,815 – CIN

79,791 – PIT

78,925 – GB

78,144 – SEA

74,643 – IND bottom-10: 61,726 – JAX

61,437 – ARI

61,164 – TEN

59,939 – LAC… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 25, 2023

Sharp noted that the Raiders’ draft selections over the last five year have barely seen the field. Las Vegas’ draftees played the least snaps for their “mother” team… and it’s not particularly close. The list is cut off above, but the Raiders’ NFL draft picks have played a grand total of 11,904 snaps. The next closest are the Jets… with 47,244. YIKES.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jon Gruden-Mike Mayock Raiders are notoriously one of the worst tandems in selecting NFL-caliber players from the NFL Draft. They hit on some picks, to be fair: Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby are homegrown talents selected in 2019. Unfortunately, most of their picks were simply terrible choices. Clelin Ferrell with the fourth pick in 2019. Damon Arnette at 19 in 2020. Alex Leatherwood just two years ago. The list goes on, and on… and on. Henry Ruggs was trending towards being a good pick… until a fatal car crash accident ended his NFL career.

We’ll see if Josh McDaniels can turn around the Raiders’ reputation as the worst drafting team in the NFL. They have the seventh overall pick and a slew of Day 2 and 3 selections. Can they make it work?