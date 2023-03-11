The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers just threw a stick of dynamite into NFL Draft war rooms of several franchises after completing a massive trade that saw DJ Moore get a new home and the Panthers now on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick.

The good news, though, is everyone knew Bears general manager Ryan Poles was going to fire off this blast. There is no need to hit the deck. They have over a month to adjust their eardrums and refocus. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders just might have to make their Plan B the new Plan A going into day one of the draft on April 27th.

Obviously, that is a big “just” and cannot be taken lightly. For an organization whose top priority needs to be the quarterback position, you cannot simply settle for the next best one available. That is a pick that will either tarnish a job résumé or make it so you never have to submit one again. Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels desperately need to get this right.

The Raiders currently own the seventh pick but could have realistically been the team to do business with the Bears. Instead, the Panthers leaped right past them. It came at a great cost, but that is still another team desperate for a franchise QB who will now have the luxury of choosing their guy. Vegas is at their mercy.

Though, it is unclear how much this trade disrupts the Raiders plans. One extra quarterback selection would be crucial, but they might feel they could still snag their guy without having to sharply change course.

Let’s delve into one of the more intriguing teams near the top of the board and answer how the Raiders must now approach their NFL Draft strategy following Friday’s blockbuster trade.

Raiders revised blueprint for NFL Draft

The heart of Ziegler’s blueprint should not change. A quarterback is a necessity. It would be difficult to fathom the organization allowing Derek Carr to just walk away and then scoop up someone on the market like Jimmy Garoppolo. Even with Davante Adams, this is not necessarily a franchise who is a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl, especially when that signal-caller is unhealthy and has never obtained elite status. It might make more sense for this relatively new Vegas brass to select a brand new face of the franchise.

That choice could be made for the Raiders courtesy of Carolina, the Houston Texans (No. 2 pick) and the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4). Free agency could possibly rule out one of those teams, though, which would afford the front office more self-reliance on draft night. Regardless, it feels like there will be two specific prospects who could be donning the silver and black in September.

There are still a lot of moving parts in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Bryce Young and CJ Stroud seem like reasonable bets to be the first two quarterbacks taken. That leaves Will Levis from Kentucky and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Both have strong arms but struggle with accuracy and decision-making. One, however, fits the Raiders offense better on paper.

Levis just looks like a Josh McDaniels quarterback. Tom Brady regularly picked apart defenses with short and intermediate passes that chewed clock and exhausted defenses. Calm down, we are not going down that road. Levis will not be compared to a seven-time Super Bowl winner. He could operate that type of offense to great effect, though. Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller can find their spots quickly and allow Levis to quickly spray the football.

Richardson could be the greatest athlete to ever take a snap under center, but a completion percentage that never reached 60 percent in college (53.9 last season) also makes him a massive project and risk. Levis is not merely a game manager, either. He could lead this transitional era and still reach a ceiling fans that could excite fans.

It is likely the team has extensively scouted both men already, though. Again, it is imperative that they get the player they want. The Panthers move may require Las Vegas to make its own trade to ensure that happens. If Ziegler’s gut tells him the Texans or Colts are going to snatch his guy, then he has to pull the trigger.

Fans will never fault a GM for being impulsive when it comes to a potential franchise quarterback. Well, as long as he isn’t a bust.

The margin for error did get a bit slimmer in the last 24 hours, but for right now the Raiders’ mission should remain the same. Give the franchise a new leader and the city a new hero.