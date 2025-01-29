As the Las Vegas Raiders try to inch back towards contention, Pete Carroll was brought in as the team's new head coach. Las Vegas' next step is now finding their quarterback.

Due to their time spent on the Seattle Seahawks together, free agent Russell Wilson has already been connected to the Raiders. However, Carroll was quick to pump the brakes on a reunion, via the What the Football podcast.

“It's so early and we're in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces, not even putting them together yet, so I can't say,” Carroll said. “Free agency hasn't come yet.”

Still, Carroll will be keeping his eyes peeled for a quarterback once the free agency period begins.

“I promise you, if you're a real competitor you're not letting options get away from you,” Carroll concluded.

Carroll was Wilson's head coach throughout his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks. The quarterback threw for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns, being voted a Pro Bowler nine times. Carroll and Wilson even won a Super Bowl together. While their spark ultimately fizzled out, the pair knows how to succeed on the gridiron.

But at this stage of his career, Wilson would seemingly be more of a bridge quarterback than a long-term answer. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. However, the Steelers went just 6-5 with Wilson under center; albeit still making the playoffs.

Neither Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell shined during their opportunities in 2024. Pete Carroll will likely want to bring in his own quarterback to mold for the future. But as they find the future, Carroll could look to the past. Russell Wilson clearly understands Carroll's system and would help make the head coach's transition easier in Vegas.

But for now, that is all speculation. Carroll is still getting set up in his new digs and setting the foundation for the organization. Once the Raiders start thinking roster construction, perhaps their Wilson pursuit gets a bit more serious.